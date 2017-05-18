Mugger killed in Meherpur ‘gunfight’

MEHERPUR : An alleged robber was killed during a ‘gunfight’ between law enforcers and a group of robbers at Gangni Upazila in the district early Thursday, reports UNB.

The dead was identified as Lalon, 30, son of Jahirul Islam of Gangni Upazila in Joraghat.

Officer-in-charge of Gangni Police Station Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off police went to Meherpur-Kushtia road in Chokhtala field area of Gangni in the early hours while a group of robbers were preparing to commit a robbery there.

As usual in the police version of ‘gunfight’, sensing presence of law enforcers, the robber gang fired at them first, forcing the police to retaliate and triggering the gunfight, the OC Anwar Hossain relayed.

During the gunfight, Lalon sustained bullet injury and two cops of Gangni Police Station- sub-inspector Bokhtiar Hossain and constable Abdul Haque were injured, he added.

Later, on-duty doctor of Gangni Upazila Health Complex pronounced him dead when he was taken to the hospital, OC said.

Police recovered two bombs, one LG shot-gun, one round bullet and two