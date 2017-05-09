MP Rana sent to jail from DMCH

DHAKA : Ruling party MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana was sent to Dhaka Central Jail at Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital on Tuesday from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in connection with the freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed murder case, reports UNB.

Rana, MP from Tangail-3 constituency, was taken to the DMCH on February 7 last from Tangail Jail with urological problems. Since then, he had been receiving treatment at the hospital.

He was sent to the jail in the evening after physicians discharged him from the hospital, an officer of the Dhaka Central Jail said preferring anonymity.

Faruk Ahmed, a senior AL leader of Tangail and a freedom fighter, was shot to death in the district town of Tangail on January 18, 2013.