Mother’s Day-2017 celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA: World Mother’s Day-2017 celebrated here yesterday in a befitting manner and with due honor to the women, reports BSS.

Marking the day, a discussion meeting jointly organised by District Women Affairs Office and District Administration was held at the conference room of District Collectorate Building at noon.

Whip of the Bangladesh Parliament and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Goutam Chandra Pal in the chair. The meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional District Magistrate Rokhsana Begum, mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Jahangir Kabir Milon, Sadar UNO Alia Ferdous Zahan, women leader Parul Begum and journalist Sarker M Shahiduzzaman while Acting District Women Affairs Officer Shahnaj Akter was the moderator.

The speakers said the role of mothers in families is indeed important.