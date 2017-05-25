Mother, daughter hacked dead in Feni

FENI : A woman and her minor daughter were hacked to death by some unknown assailants at East Bashikpur village in Fulgazi upazila on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Sathi, daughter of Monir and her five-year-old girl Isma.

MM Morshed, officer-in-charge of Fulgazi Police Station, said a group of miscreants swooped on the house of Sathi and hacked her and Isma indiscriminately, leaving them dead on the spot.

Getting no response from Sathi’s house, local people entered the room of Sathi around 8pm and found their bodies wrapped in a quilt on the bed in a pool of blood and informed police. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy around 9 pm.

Sathi got divorced with her husband Shahadat Hossain Rimon of Kazirbagh, five months back and since then she along with her daughter used to live with her parents, said the OC.