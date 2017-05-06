Mosharraf urges to resist communal forces

FARIDPUR : Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday called upon all to forge a united resistance against communal forces for protecting sanctity of religious faiths in society, reports BSS.

Addressing a function marking the 147th birth anniversary of Prabhu Jagatbandhu Sundar at Sreedham Sree Angon of the town, the LGRD minister said, “Bangladesh Awami League is a party of the common people. It is for all communities except the communal forces. We all should be united to resist the communal forces.”

The program was organized by Mahanam Sampraday, Bangladesh.

Mosharraf said every individual has the right to perform his own religion and tough measures will be taken against the elements responsible for creating anarchic situation in the name of religion.

He said, “We will not tolerate any anarchic situation in the name of religion. Religion is individual affairs while the state is for all.”

Presided by Sreemot Kantibandhu Brahmachari, LGED Chief Engineer Shyama Prasad Odhikari, Zila Parishad Chairman Lokman Hossain Mridha, Police Super Suvash Chandra Saha, district AL President Advocate Subol Chandra Saha, Faridpur Pourasabha Mayor Mahatab Ali Methu, spoke at the function as special guests.

The minister alleged that a vested quarter is trying to instigate provocations in the name of religion and the present government is determined to punish the trouble mongers.

He said, “There is no room for communal forces in Awami League and the persons trading in religious sentiment will not be spared.”

Among others town AL President Nazmul Islam Khandaker Levi, Secretary Chowdhury Borkot Ibne Salam, Faridpur Press Club President Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, Kotwali Thana AL President Abdur Razzak Molla and Secretary Samsul Alam attended the function.