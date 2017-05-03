Mitali in Dhaka

Today the Indian singer Mitali Mukherjee is coming to Dhaka from Mumbai to be the guest judge at a song event named Khuda Ganraj which will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar next evening.

Mitali said ‘My childhood was spent in Mymensingh and I studied at a school of there, sometimes I would go to Dhaka to attend various competitions of song.

Now I am very happy to be the guest judge in a song event of my birth land. After performing the music program she will return to Mumbai on 7 may.