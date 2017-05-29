Mirpur residents facing gas crisis

DHAKA : Residents in Mirpur area in the capital have been experiencing a gas crisis for the last few days, reports UNB.

Aminul Islam, a resident of the Mirpur Section-12, said they do not get gas for most of the time in a day. “We don’t get any gas from 7am to 3pm for which our ovens remain stopped. We can’t cook food in this Ramadan due to the gas crisis,” he said.

He said the gas crisis began on May 22 following a 12-hour shutdown for the gas pipeline relocation to facilitate the work on the Metro Rail project.

Contacted, Director (operation) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd HM Ashraf Ali admitted the gas crisis in Mirpur area.

He, however, attributed the gas crisis to additional supply of gas to the power plants. “The gas crisis in Mirpur and other areas is due to diverting gas to the power plants,” he told UNB.