‘Militant’ Sumaiya put on 10-day remand

RAJSHAHI : A court here on Sunday placed suspected female militant Sumaiya, who surrendered during an operation at a militant hideout at Benipur village in Godagari upazila, on a 10-day remand in a case filed the Anti-Terrorism Act, reports UNB.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order after inspector Altaf Hossain of Godagari Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Sumaiya before the court seeking a 15-day remand.

Five suspected militants, including a woman and a firefighter, were killed in ‘suicide bomb blasts’ and gunshots fired by ‘militants’ as law enforcers raided the militant hideout on Thursday morning.

Besides, seven policemen were injured during the operation.

Later, Sumaiya surrendered to police along with her eight-year-old son Jubayer and three-month-old daughter Apiya A case was filed on Saturday against 15 militants, including Sumiya and the slain militants, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.