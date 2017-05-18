MATS students, Chhatra Front men clash with cops at Shahbagh

DHAKA : Students of Medical Assistance Training School (MATS) clashed with police in the city’s Shahbagh area on Thursday as police obstructed them while staging demonstrations to realise their demands, reports UNB.

When the MATS students took position in the area around 11am to press home their four-point demand police obstructed them, triggering a chase and counter-chase between them.

Police fired tear shells water and used water cannon to disperse the students and the students also threw brick chips towards police that turned the whole area into a battle field. The MATS students vandalised two vehicles at that time.

However, police brought the situation under control around 1 pm.

Besides, when some activists of Samajtrantik Chhatra were marching towards the University Grants Commission (UGC) from the Dhaka University campus protesting fee hike of public universities and medical colleges around 1 pm police obstructed them.

The Chhatra Front activists also threw brick bats towards police, leading to a clash between them. Later, the students of MATS also joined with them.

Several people injured in the clash and police arrested 11 people from the spot.