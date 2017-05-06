Matia urges all to protect womenfolk from militancy

DHAKA : Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury yesterday urged all to remain alert to protect womenfolk from the grip of militant network, reports BSS.

“Militancy has emerged as a destructive element for the entire world…. Women become worst victims due to emergence of militancy,” she told a function at Krihsibid Institute of Bangladesh here.

Bi-monthly periodical ‘Ananya’ awarded ten women at the function for their outstanding contribution to different fields of society.

Lawmaker Kazi Rozi and Prof Dr Rawnak Jahan attended the function as the special guests while Editor and Publisher of Ananya Tasmima Hossain conducted it. Matia said the present government has taken many initiatives to promote women empowerment to ensure dignified life for them in society.