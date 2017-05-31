DHAKA : The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signals as the land deep depression over Rangamati region and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards, weakened further and became unimportant, reports UNB.
Squally weather is unlikely over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a Met office latest weather update on Wednesday.
Maritime ports asked to lower signals
