Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No-1

DHAKA : The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal No-1 as a depression was marked over Southeast Bay and adjoining Central Bay on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

A press release sent by Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the depression is situated about 790 km south-southwest of Chittagong port, 710 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 815 km south of Mongla port and 755 km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a Northerly direction.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 kms on the depression centre is about 40 kph, rising to 50 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain moderate near the system.

All the fishing boats and trawlers over deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea, come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.