Mandol held in city

DHAKA : The Sraddha of late Shipra Mandol, wife of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) senior journalist Ajit Kumar Sarker, was held yesterday at Sree Sree Durga Mandin at Rayerbazar in the city.

Relatives, well-wishers and friends were present in the religious ritual for Shipra, director general of Totthyoseba Barta Sangstha (TSB), reports BSS.

Shipra died at Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Kolkata, India, on May 18.

Ajit Kumar Sarker expressed his gratitude to all who attend the Sraddha and prayed for eternal peace the departed soul.