Man killed in Ctg wall collapse

CHITTAGONG : A man was killed as a wall collapsed on him in Balur Math area under Baklia Thana of the port city on Monday morning, reports UNB.

Santosh Chakma, nayek of Chittagong Medical Collge Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said that the wall adjacent to Nur Hossain Chairman Bari in the area collapsed on Earshad Miah, 35, son of Chunnu Miah, around 10:30am, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital where physicians declared him dead on arrival.