Man held with arm in city

DHAKA : Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a man along with arm and bullets from city’s Mugda area on Tuesday night.

The detainee is identified as Md Yasin Uddin alias Liton Akand alias Shooter Liton, according to a report published on DMP website. The Detective Branch of DMP held the man along with one pistol and five rounds of bullets during a drive at Mastargoli of North Mugda around 11:55pm. A case was lodged with Mugda Police Station in connection with the incident.