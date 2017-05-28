Man hacks wife to death in Natore

NATORE : A man allegedly hacked his wife to death and also injured himself over a family feud at Raninagar village of Gurudaspur upazila in the district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The dead is identified as Rokeya Begum, wife of a day-laborer Shafiqul Islam Shafiq of Raninagar village, said Officer-in-Charge of Gurudaspur Police Station Dilip Kumar Das.

A woman of the neighborhood was also injured in the incident occurred in the evening as she tried to rescue the victim.

At one stage, being chased by villagers, Shafiq took shelter inside a local mosque, from where police later arrested him, he added.

Shafiqul also cut-off his penis in the mosque, the OC added.