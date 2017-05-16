LAXMIPUR : A Court here on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing his wife for dowry in Ramganj upazila, reports UNB.
Additional District and Session Judge Saidur Rahman Gazi passed the order as he found Monir Hossain guilty of killing his wife. The judge also fined him Tk one lakh. According to the prosecution.
Man to die for killing wife over dowry in Laxmipur
