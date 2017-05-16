Man beaten dead in Savar, wife held

SAVAR : A man was allegedly beaten to death by the members of his father-in-law’s family at Ghasmahal area of Savar Municipality, on the outskirts of the capital, on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ekram Ali, 35, son of Mohammad Ali, and a human hauler driver. He used to live with his wife Aleya Akhter in a rented house adjacent to his father-in-law’s house in the area.

Following a family broil with his wife Aleya on Monday night, Ekram locked into altercation with the family members of his father-in-law in the morning, said Babul Mia, cousin of Ekram Ali.

At one stage, Aleya’s family members beat him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot, he alleged, adding that they hanged the body with the ceiling fan of a room to stage the incident as suicide.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for an autopsy, said Jahirul Islam, sub-inspector of Savar Model Police Station.

Police also detained Aleya for interrogation in this regard.

The body bore several injury marks, added the SI.