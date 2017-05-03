Love and time are all that children need

Athiya Shetty is taking some children from her mum, Mana Shetty’s organisation for a trip to the amusement park, reports Hindustan Times.

Even before she became an actor, Athiya Shetty was actively involved with a children’s welfare organisation that her mother, Mana Shetty, has been associated with as well. At the age of 10, she began visiting the organisation to help children with special needs. Now, HT Café has learnt that the young actor has planned a trip to an amusement park with the kids.

A source says, “Athiya loves spending time with the children at the organisation and is often spotted helping them with their studies. The kids love her, too, as she always spoils them with small gifts and interesting stories. This time, however, she decided to take them out for a picnic to an amusement park. Though Athiya is currently shooting in Mumbai, she has taken the next weekend off to take the kids out. Mana will also be accompanying them.” Talking about it, Athiya says, “My mom has been running the organisation for a really long time now. The most important things that children want from you are your time and love. Whenever I am off work, I try and spend as much time with them as possible.