Lightning strikes kill 5 in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ : Five people were killed and five others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Singair and Saturia upazilas here on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were Aslam Miah, 30, son of Rawsan Ali of Charjamalpur village in Singair upazila, and Abdul Barek, 40, son of Abdul Khalek, Abu Taher, 35, son of Somon Ali of the same village, and Nitai Sarker, 15, and Joyanta Sarker,13, of Hargaj village in Saturia upazila.

Baira union parishad chairman Dewan Jinnah said a thunderbolt hit eight farmers while harvesting paddy at Charjamalpur village in Singair upazila around 1:30pm, leaving Barek and Taher dead on the spot and six others, including Aslam, injured.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Aslam dead.

Of the injured, three critically injured-Bazlul, Amir and Idris-were referred to Dhaka for better treatment, said the chairman.

Besides, two schoolboys-Nitai and Joyanta, IX and VII students of Hargaj High School respectively, — died on the spot as a thunderbolt struck them at Hargaj village in Saturia upazila at noon while cutting grass for cattle.