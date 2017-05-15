Lightning strike kills 2 in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : Two people, including a college student, were killed by a lightning strike at Jorarganj in Mirsharai upazila on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Ovi Sharma, 21, son of Khokon Sharma, and a student of Baroiyahat Degree College in the upazila, and Nurun Nabi, 35, son of Mostafa of Dakhkhin Olinagar village in the same upazila.
In-charge of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police camp Jahirul Islam said Ovi and Nur Nabi suffered injuries as a thunderbolt hit them while working on separate lands in the area around 10 am.
They were taken to the CMCH where doctors declared them dead, he said.

