Why legal Chinese immigrants support Trump

Why does Donald Trump, the US president, have such deep support among Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans? Reading the Chinese/American press, and talking with American Chinese, the answer is sometimes simple and obvious. They find him businesslike, decisive, strong, consistent and straightforward. Jenny, a young Chinese university scholar we interviewed, remarked after learning that, in the midst of their meal together, Trump told Xi Jinping, China’s president, about the raid in Syria, that the American was no hypocrite. Moreover, she said, Trump likely caused the president of China to show some fear.

But what struck us – rather what was observed first by Jade, is a dimension of North American Chinese thinking that is profoundly consistent with attitudes of the classic immigrant groups of the 19th and 20th centuries. American Chinese, almost as soon as their feet touch the ground, see the world from the outward-looking perspective of their new home: they are Americans first. They are relatively unconcerned that some of Trump’s policies seem contrary to Asia’s interests. Our newest citizens-to-be see the world in terms of North American interests, and so are willing to accept that Trump is the president of the USA – he is their president. They well understand, accept, and even celebrate, that he is not the president of the entire world (and certainly not the president of China) as he himself has so starkly put it. Legal Chinese immigrants, perhaps not right away, but quite soon after they arrive, take an American point of view as they think about cross-Pacific policy debates.

Such a quick acceptance of an American identity, once standard among newcomers to the new world, has not been evident among some other 21st-century immigrants in North America Hispanics, Muslims and war refugees, especially illegal and asylum-seeking recent arrivals, often have a spiritual home elsewhere. For such holdouts, America (north and south of the Canadian border) is a cash box, a safe haven, a stopping point, and a place from which to send money home, a place within which to build a “house apart” so as to retain old loyalties. At least, this seems to be the logic of Trump’s position vis-à-vis illegal immigrants (and some refugees) as it is understood by the legal American Chinese to whom we refer below.

We looked at North American Chinese websites, and here we report and analyze interviews with Chinese who choose to live as Americans, as Canadians, settled at home on “our” side of the Pacific. The day before Trump’s inauguration, Boston University News Service published an article that explained the reason why a Chinese American initially supported Hillary Clinton but changed later to vote for Trump. The reported story begins in 1989 when Jenny Cheung came to the Boston-area community of Brighton at age 19 with her parents and her five sisters and brothers. Six years of form-filling and document-filing went past, the process grinding along until she reached the age of 25.

Only then could she fully earn her green card. The long wait (along with his position on illegal immigration) helped her to evolve into a Trump supporter. Miss Cheung does not like queue-jumpers. She volunteers at CAFT (Chinese Americans for Trump), where she spreads the word that Trump is not a racist. She says the election was not about personalities, but policy. Her friend, Jessica Zhang, agrees. To her mind, Trump’s immigration policy, to “exile” illegal criminal immigrants, creates a safe and level competitive economic field, on which she, a legal green card holder, will get fairer treatment. Chinese also place great importance on education and undertake significant family sacrifices to obtain as much of it, quantitatively and qualitatively, as possible for their young people. Jenny does not like politically correct affirmative action programs that allow illegals to jump lines, especially when the result is to gain unearned admission to select university programs.

The legal Canadian Chinese immigrants with whom we spoke were almost all female, with outstanding academic records, already skilled in the technical intricacies of academic research, well on their way to advanced degrees, raised by Tiger moms and Lion dads, all “graduates” of piano lessons, Saturday tutor classes and after-school language training. The odds that any of them will ever spend a night in jail, take a penny’s worth of welfare or bring dishonor to their family are zero. Over a lifetime, they will pay hundreds of times more in taxes than they ever take in public benefits, and their marriages will produce a generation of “natural born” American/Canadian citizens, any one of whom could run for the highest office in the land. In short, they are ideal constituents for Trump and his party (abridged).

Source : Asia Times