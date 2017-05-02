Land related services to be automated: Sherif

SANGSAD BHABAN : Land Minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif yesterday said the government has undertaken a new project “Land Management Automation” aimed at giving land related service easily across the country, reports BSS.

“The DPP (Development of Project Proforma) has been sent to the planning commission for approval,” he told this in the Jatiya Sangsad, while replying to a starred question from treasury bench member M Sohrab Uddin of Kishorganj-2.

The minister said the government made entry of 43,23,038 Khatians from 52 districts through a the first software prepared by the Access to Information (A2I) and 27,96,000 Khatians from Sirajganj, Rangpur and Kurigram districts through Electronic Land Record Service (ELRS) software till March, 2017.

“Some 64,03,480 Khatians were made entry through the new software District Record Room (DRR) produced by the A2I after training on the software from May 2016 to March 2017. So that the land ministry has made data entry from 1,35,22,518 Khatians in the three systems,” he said.

Sherif said that digital survey is being continued at three upazilas Mohonpur of Rajshahi district, Amtoli of Barguna district and Sadar upazila of Jamalpur district aimed at modernizing three offices including Assistant Commissioner of Land, Settlement and Sub-Registry office related to land management.

The government has launched integrated Digital Land Management System (IDLRS) software at Monirampur upazila in Jessore on May 3, 2016 as part of setting up connectivity with union land office, sub-registrar office and assistant commissioner of land office, he added.