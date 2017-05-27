Kriti Sanon learns swimming, horse-riding and chocolate making; all for Raabta

Actor Kriti Sanon, who will be seen opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, says that being an actor helps her learn new things, reports Hindustan Times

Actor Kriti Sanon loves to explore and try her hand at things, which she has never tried before. The 26-year-old feels blessed to be an actor, as every role that she plays, gives her a chance to learn something new. “I have learnt a lot of new things from the time I became an actor. It’s exciting to learn new things and crafts, and with every film of mine, I have picked up something that I didn’t know before,” says Kriti. For her upcoming film, Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti got to learn a variety of things including swimming and horse-riding. “I knew how to swim but I was never confident underwater. For this film, we had to sho ot underwater, which meant that we had to be really good swimmers.

It helped me get my confidence back,” shares Kriti, adding that learning horse-riding was a brand new experience for her.

“It (horse-riding) was something that I never thought I will ever do in my life. I’m glad I got an opportunity to learn this as well. As an actor, I feel blessed to be experiencing all these new things,” says the actor.