Khaleda urges mothers to get united for their kids’ welfare

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has urged mothers to get united to show their children the right path for their betterment, reports UNB.

“In perilous times, such as now, mothers must unite to ensure the welfare of their children and enable them to know the right and wrong,” she tweeted on Saturday marking the International Mother’s Day.

In another message, Khaleda also greeted all the mothers of the world, including those in Bangladesh, on the Mother’s Day.

The BNP chief also wished the mothers happiness, peace and prosperity.

The Mother’s Day was observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe on Sunday.