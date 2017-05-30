Khaleda pays homage to Zia

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder and slain president Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave, marking his 36th death anniversary, reports UNB.

Khaleda together with party leaders and activists placed the wreath at Zia’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital around 11:00am and offered fateha there.

She also joined a munajat seeking salvation of the departed soul of her husband.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP standing committee members, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Selima Rahman, Ruhul Alam Chowdhury, Dr ZM Jahid and joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel were, among others, present.

Leaders and activists of different units and associate bodies of the party also laid wreaths at Zia’s grave on the occasion.

Later, Khaleda distributed food among the destitute at Dhanmondi’s Sugandha Community Centre. She is also scheduled to distribute food at 24 spots yesterday while 16 more spots on Wednesday on the occasion.

BNP and its associate organisations chalked out a 15-day programme to observe the death anniversary amid various programmes, including holding discussions, wearing black badges, publishing posters and supplements in newspapers and distributing food among the destitute. The anniversary celebrations began on May 27.

The party flag was hoisted at half-mast, while black flags hoisted at the party’s Nayapaltan central office and all other party offices across the country at 6am.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal arranged a photo exhibition on Ziaur Rahman at the Jatiya Press Club on the occasion. Mirza Fakhrul inaugurated it in the morning.

BNP arranged a discussion on Monday at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking the day.

On this day, May 30, 1981, Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House. He founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978.