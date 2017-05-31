Khaleda invites Hasina to join iftar

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Wednesday invited her arch rival Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to her iftar party scheduled for June 5, reports UNB.

The BNP chairperson will host the iftar party in honour of political leaders at the city’s Bashundhara International Convention Centre.

Apart from the Prime Minister, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader and its presidium members were also been invited to the iftar party.

A BNP delegation, led by its assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad, went to AL president’s Dhanmondi office around 12 noon with the invitation cards on behalf of Khaleda, party assistant office secretary Belal Ahmed told UNB.

E-x-AL assistant secretary Sikander Ali received the invitation cards on behalf of the party, he said.

Receiving the invitation cards, Belal said the AL leader thanked the BNP delegation. “He also told us that he would hand over the cards to the authorities concerned.”