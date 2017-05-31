Kabul bomb blast : More than 80 dead, scores injured after explosion in Afghan capital

A massive bomb hidden in a sewage tanker has exploded in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least 80 people, wounding hundreds and damaging embassy buildings, reports ABC News.

The explosion — one of the deadliest in Kabul — came at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, shattering windows and blowing doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres away.

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for city police, said the explosives used in the unusually powerful bombing were hidden in a sewage tanker.

Video shot at the scene showed burning debris, crumbled walls and buildings and destroyed cars, many with dead or injured people inside.

A public health official said at least 80 people had been killed and more than 350 wounded. The victims appear mainly to have been Afghan civilians.

The bombing happened close to the fortified entrance to the German embassy, killing a security guard and wounding some staff.

But Mr Mujahid suggested the embassy might not have been the target of the blast, which sent clouds of black smoke into the sky near the presidential palace.

“There are several other important compounds and offices near there too,” he told Reuters.

A statement from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul said Afghan security forces had prevented the vehicle from entering the heavily protected Green Zone that houses many foreign embassies and its own headquarters, suggesting it may not have reached its intended target.

An Afghan driver working for the BBC was killed in the attack, and four journalists who were riding with him at the time were injured. In a statement, the BBC said it was a devastating loss for the media organisation.

“Mohammed Nazir worked as a driver for the BBC Afghan Service for more than four years and was a popular colleague,” it said. “He was in his late 30s and he leaves a young family.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel wrote on Twitter that employees of the German embassy were injured in the blast, and an Afghan security guard had been killed.

“It hit civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work for a better future for the country with the people there,” Mr Gabriel said. “It’s especially contemptible that these people were the target.”

The Afghan Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the movement’s fighters had no involvement, adding it condemned any such untargeted attacks that caused civilian casualties.

The secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson, said staff at the Australian embassy were shaken but unharmed.

“Windows were blown in, even though our embassy was 900 metres away from the site of the detonation of what was a very large bomb,” she said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also strongly condemned the attack in statement that said “the terrorists, even in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of goodness, blessing and prayer, are not stopping the killing of our innocent people”.

Pakistan also issued a statement, saying it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning that has caused loss of precious human lives and injuries to many”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined a number of other leaders in condemning the attack, writing on Twitter that Australia stood with the people of Afghanistan.