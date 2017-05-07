Jubo League man shot dead in Narsingdi

Masiur Rahman Selim, Narsingdi Correspondent

A Jubo League activist was shot dead by some miscreants in the district town early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rahat Sarker, 25, son of Jasim Uddin Sarker of Uttar Satirpara of the district town.

Family sources said Rahat went out of house around 10 pm for going to Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan stadium to decorate a manch on the occasion of Jubo League conference and did not return home.

Being informed by some traders of Abdullah bazar, law enforcers went to the spot and found the body of Rahat near an Eidigah adjacent to the bazar, said inspector (insvestivation) of Madabdhi Police Station Abul Kalam.

Police suspected that criminals took Rahat to the area and shot him to death over previous enmity.