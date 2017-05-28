JU closed sine die; 42 students shown arrested

SAVAR : Authorities closed Jahangirnagar University (JU) for an indefinite period on Saturday night as its students burst into protests over the death of two fellow students in a road crash on Dhaka-Aricha Highway, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting at VC’s residence on Saturday night asking its residential students to vacate their halls.

JU syndicate member and Social Science Faculty Dean M Amir Hossain said the authorities shut the university after over a hundred students vandalised Vice Chancellor Farzana Islam’s residence demanding action against those attacked them during their demonstration on the Dhaka-Aricha highway protesting the death of the two students.

The residential students vacated their dormitories by 10 am on Sunday, he added.

Nazmul Hasan Rana, a student of 43rd batch of Marketing Department, and Arafat, a student of Microbiology Department, were killed as a bus knocked them down in C&B area on the highway around 5 am on Friday.

Following the incident, the university students put up a barricade on the busy highway from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, demanding the immediate arrest of the killer driver and bringing him to justice.

At one stage, police swooped on the agitated students to disperse the gathering which triggered a clash, leaving at least 20 people, including the JU chief security officer, students and journalists injured.

Later, the demonstrating students laid a siege to the VC’s residence and carried out vandalism there.

They also swooped on the teachers when they were trying to prevent them from vandalising the VC’s residence, leaving at least 10 teachers injured.

During the incident, the university authorities called in police to bring the situation under control. Police then arrested some 42 unruly from the VC’s residence at midnight.

JU Proctor Tapan Kumar Saha said the University administration filed a case with Ashulia Police Station against a group of rowdy students on charge of assaulting teachers and carrying out vandalism.

Additional Police Super of Dhaka district Kazi Ashraful Azim said the case was filed against some 50 unruly students.

The detained 42 students were shown arrested in the case filed by the university administration, said Savar Model Police Station Additional Police Super Mahbubur Rahman. However, they were granted bail after Ashulia police produced them before Dhaka additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the residential students-both female and male ones-were seen leaving their dormitories within the stipulated time. Additional police have been deployed on the campus to fend off any further trouble.