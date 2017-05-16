JS committee asks for legal steps to recover railway land

DHAKA : A meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of railway yesterday asked authorities concerned for taking necessary legal steps to recover all the land which is provided outside the railway system without any auction, reports BSS.

The decision was made at the 33rd meeting of the committee held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its president ABM Fajle Kabir Chowdhury in the chair.

The other members of the committee Railway Minister M Mujibul Haque, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, M Ali Asghar, Mohammad Noman and Fathema Zohora Rani attended the meeting.

The committee recommended starting renovation works to preserve the erstwhile European Club building with the memories of anti-British movement leader Pritilata Waddedar and armed depot with the memories of Master Da Surja Sen at Pahartoli Railway Land in Chittagong.

It was also recommended to see the Certificate of Origin from the actual authorized dealers to procure quality of railway coaches, engines and all the spare parts for the railway.

The meeting was informed that number of coaches and freight train and containers are increased in the existing ongoing train services in order to increase revenue of Bangladesh railway.

The meeting was also attended by acting Secretary of Ministry of Railways, Director General of Bangladesh Railway and senior officials of the Jatiya Sangsad.