JS adopts resolution to enact law punishing distorters of genocide, liberation history

SANGSAD BHABAN : The Jatiya Sangsad yesterday unanimously adopted a private member’s resolution for enacting a legislation aimed at punishing those involved in distorting history of genocide and War of Liberation, reports BSS.

Treasury bench member Begum Fazilatun Nesa Bappy moved the private member’s resolution in the House when Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque accepted it.

Later, the House unanimously adopted the resolution with Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Mia in the chair.

Speaking on the resolution, the minister told the Jatiya Sangsad that a draft bill has already been prepared with the provision of punishing those involved in distorting the history of the War of Liberation. The draft bill would be placed in the cabinet soon for its approval, he added.

“Following cabinet’s approval, the bill would be passed in the current parliament,” he said.