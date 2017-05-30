JS adopts obituary reference on 8 distinguished personalities

SANGSAD BHABAN : The Jatiya Sangsad yesterday unanimously adopted an obituary reference on eight distinguished personalities, including former MPs, secretaries, sculptor, poetry reciter and freedom fighter, educationalist and singer, reports BSS.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary references mentioning the names separately with brief resume on those who died since prorogation of the 15th session of the current 10th parliament.

The Speaker while moving the references said the House expresses its deep shock at the deaths of former parliament members Mohammad Abdur Rashid and Abdul Matin Miah, former foreign secretary and ambassador Faruque Ahmed Chowdhury, ex-secretary Mohammad Nurul Huda, sculptor of Aparajeyo Bangla Syed Abdullah Khalid, freedom fighter and reciter Kazi Arif, educationalist and founding vice chancellor of International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology Dr M Alimullah Mian and music maestro of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Mihir Nandi.