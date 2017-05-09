Journalist Sheikh Arif Bulbul’s father passes away

DHAKA : Sheikh Rezaul Karim, father of permanent member of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) and senior reporter of The New Nation Sheikh Arif Bulbul, died of cardiac arrest at his Purba Rampura residence in the city on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

He was 74.

Rezaul Karim left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He will be laid to rest in the city’s Banani graveyard after Zuhr prayers following a namaz-e-janaza to be held at Purba Rampura Mosque on Thursday.

DRU President Shakhawat Hossain Badsha and General Secretary Mursalin Nomani expressed deep shock at the death of their member Sheikh Arif Bulbul’s father Sheikh Rezaul Karim.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.

Sheikh Karim severed as an employee of the Information Ministry of the Mujibnagar government, the first government of Bangladesh which was formed on April 17, 1971.

Advocate Ambia Bulbul Reza, wife of deceased Karim, is representing the government in the apex court as an assistant attorney general.