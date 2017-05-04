Jessore district council chairman takes oath

DHAKA : Newly elected chairman of Jessore district council Saifuzzaman Pikul has taken oath of office on Thursday, reports UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a simple ceremony at her office.

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the oath-taking ceremony.

Secretary of Local Government Division Abdul Malek conducted the function.

LGRD Minister engineer Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain and State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadiq and MPs of Jessore district were, among others, present.