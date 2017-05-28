JaPa declares 59-member convening body for Chandpur

DHAKA : Jatiya Party (Ershad) on Sunday approved a new convening committee of Chandpur district consisting of 59 members, reports UNB
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad made the approval as part of the party constitution, said a press release.
M Mizanur Rahman Khan has been made convener of the committee while Engineer Shawkat Akhand Alamgir will be performing as a member secretary.
The committee also has 11 joint conveners, the release added.
