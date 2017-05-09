IU students vandalise controller office

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY (KUSHTIA) : A group of agitated students of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Tuesday vandalised the office of the controller of examinations as its officials allegedly failed to serve transcripts to the students in time, reports UNB.

Witnesses said several students, led by its former student Arab Ali, locked into altercation with Abdul Mannan, an official of the controller office as they failed to provide transcripts to them.

At one stage, they started to vandalise the office and its valuables around 12:00 pm.

Later, IU proctor, M Mahbubar Rahman, came to the spot and brought the situation under control.