Islamic parties likely to ’emerge important players in vote politics’

DHAKA : Though they have long been remained out of focus, Islamic parties may emerge as one of the important players in vote politics ahead of the 2019 national election as the major political parties are out to take them into their folds, say rightist leaders, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB, leaders of a number of Islamic parties said BNP has been enjoining the support of most Islamic parties during parliamentary polls since 1991 with the party’s pro-right politics, but rightists, except Jamaat, were not ‘properly’ evaluated by Khaleda Zia’s party. So, the scenario may be different in the next polls as Awami League and Jatiya Party have been trying to woo the Islamic parties to get their support.

After the Prime Minister’s last month’s meeting with Hefajat-e-Islam leaders, they said all the major parties have sharply increased their contacts with them with some proposals.

The leaders said they are now thinking of forming a strong alliance of the Islamic parties, excluding Jamaat, to contest the election either separately or with a major party sharing a good number of seats.

Sources at BNP said the party has been maintaining good contacts with Islamic parties and Hefajat as it thinks Awami League and Jatiya Party are trying to divide its ‘vote bank’ with their strong efforts to build relation with the Islamic parties.

Senior BNP leader Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin on Friday met Hefajat chief Shah Ahmad Shafi with a special message of the BNP chief, party insiders said.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said there is a speculation that Awami League is trying to develop relation with Hefajat and Islamic parties. “They can do it in vote politics. We’ve also our plans to keep our relations with the Islamic parties intact.”

A senior Awami League leader said they are working to break the myth established by BNP and Jamaat that their party is anti-Islamic one.

Contacted, Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak said, “As a major political party, we want to maintain good relations with all parties, including Islamic ones. We surely want to get their votes in the election, but not at the cost of our ideals.”

Jatiya Party co-chairman GM Quader said their party is forming an alliance with some Islamic parties and other small parties. “Our chairman HM Ershad is scheduled to announce it formally on Sunday at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.”

He, however, declined to reveal the names and the exact number of Islamic parties to be there in their alliance.

Quader thinks Islamic parties have influence on 10-15 percent voters which will be instrumental in many constituencies in the national election where 3,000-5000 votes matter.