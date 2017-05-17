IPDC Finance Ltd becomes the first Bangladeshi institute to win the ADFIAP Award 2017

IPDC Finance Ltd, the first financial institution of Bangladesh established in 1981, has been awarded in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” category under “Outstanding Development Project Awards” at the ADFIAP Award 2017. IPDC Finance Limited becomes the only institution from Bangladesh to win this prestigious award and mark its proud footprint globally. The ADFIAP “Outstanding Development Project Awards” recognizes and ADFIAP members who have undertaken or assisted in projects that have created a developing impact in their respective countries. IPDC got the award for their outstanding contribution in their CSR activities, says a press release.

The ADFIAP awards are given in 10 different categories for outstanding projects that have been implemented in the immediate past year in respective countries. IPDC Finance limited has been awarded in “Corporate Social Responsibility” for their development and sustainable social contribution. IPDC finance limited, the only Bangladeshi institute to get this ADFIAP award for their outstanding CSR activity in 360 degree childcare from birth, academic, health and recreation. Present in this award giving ceremony were, from left Octavio B. Peralta, Secretary General, ADFIAP, Arjun Rishya Fernando, Chairman, ADFIAP, Director and CEO, DFCC Bank PLC, Srilanka, Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, IPDC Finance Ltd, Mahzabin Ferdous, Head of Brand and Corporate Communication, IPDC Finance Ltd, Shivjee Roy Yadav Vice Chairman, ADFIAP, General Manager and CEO, NIDC Development Bank Ltd, Nepal.

Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, IPDC Finance Ltd said “At IPDC, all of us orchestrate with the idea of reciprocating to the society in terms of our Corporate Social Responsibility in high esteem. Taking from our vision, we yearn to be the most passionate financial brand in the country which itself redefines our notion to grow with the vibrant youth, women and underserved areas. IPDC understands the imperativeness of a growing youth population for the prosperity of a country as only solid seed sowed can reap the fruits that a nation can enjoy for unbound years to come.”

IPDC Finance Ltd in its effort to provide sustainable development programme took a 360-angle care from the very birth of a child to its nutrition, education entertainment and convenience. To ensure a healthy beginning IPDC have been distributing nebulizers and blankets to the people in need in the most winter effected northern regions of Bangladesh.

IPDC Finance Ltd also distributed bicycles to ease the labour of several school goers who walked barefoot every day This movement not only cost effective for transportation daily but reportedly also came to be an asset for the whole family. Besides, establishing libraries in the underserved areas and distributing books to the children, sponsoring the Right and Sight Bangladesh, IPDC has contributed to the welfare of many children creating a ground for the potential leaders of tomorrow. Aside all the academic concern, IPDC also funded the campaign ‘Toys are years.

As a part of its CSR project, IPDC Finance Limited with the cooperation of Terre des hommes’ (TDH) were able to finance the promotion and plantation of 100,000 Moringa trees in Kurigram and Barguna Upazilas. These 100,000 trees planted in northern and southern district of Bangladesh vowed to save the salvaged planet for a sustainable tomorrow. IPDC Finance Ltd takes immense pride to be associated with such and more first of its kind noble initiatives, the list of which only gets multiplied with time.