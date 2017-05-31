Investors to get ‘One Stop Service’ soon

DHAKA : ‘One Stop Service’ will be made operational within the next six months to ensure all necessary services for investors quickly, said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Kazi Md Aminul Islam, reports BSS

“Investors will get all necessary services from here . . . we’ll ensure hassle-free services for investors,” he told a seminar.

Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office, Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Senior Secretary of the law ministry Shahidul Haque also spoke at the seminar ‘Doing Business Reforms Update for FY2017’.

Aminul Islam said ‘One Stop Service Act, 2017’ is now at the law ministry for vetting and expressed the hope that the law will be passed in parliament soon.