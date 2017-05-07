Integrated farming can bring revolution in agri sector: Experts

DHAKA : Local and international agriculture experts at a workshop here on Sunday said an integrated farming system (IFS) can bring a revolution in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh and other Asian countries, reports UNB.

“IFS can contribute to promoting sustainability in agriculture and increasing farm productivity and profitability to enhance inclusive growth,” said Industries Ministry additional secretary Sushen Chandra Das.”

He made the remarks while inaugurating a five-day workshop titled ‘Successful Model of Integrated Farming’ jointly organised by Asian Productivity Prganisation (APO) and National Productivity organization (NPO) at a city hotel.

SM Ashrafuzzaman, Director (Joint Secretary), NPO delivered the welcome remarks while APO representative Shaikh Tanveer Hossain spoke on behalf of the APO Secretary General at the workshop.

Speaking at the programme as the chief guest, Sushen said, “Agriculture is the single largest productive sector of our economy and it contributes 15.33 percent to the country’s GDP and employ 45.1 workforce of the nation.” Stressing the need for the agricultural sector’s development, he said IFS can help a lot in this regard.

Sushen said IFS emphasises the use of natural and sustainable produced soil nutrients, and cultivation of diversified crops, livestock farming, and allied enterprises in a manner that enhances the overall farm productivity in balance with local regional and global environmental resources.