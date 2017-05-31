Indian Navy rescues 32 BD nationals from Bay; 1 body recovered

DHAKA : Indian Navy ship, INS Sumitra, an offshore patrol vessel, rescued 32 Bangladeshi nationals and recovered a body from the Bay of Bengal at Maheshkhali point on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The ship, now 90nm south off Chittagong Port, is carrying disaster relief materials for the cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ affected people of the costal areas, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Indian Navy rescued the Bangladeshi citizens, residents of Maheshkhali, when they were on board of two boats in the Bay.