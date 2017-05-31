Imran Sarkar, Sanatan summoned for ‘defaming’ PM

DHAKA : A court here on Wednesday summoned Ganajagaran Manch spokesperson Imran H Sarkar and cultural activist Sanatan Ullash in a defamation case filed for their derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

Metropolitan Magistrate SM Masud Zaman asked them to appear before his court on July 16 to explain their stance.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Golam Rabbani filed the case against the duo with the court. According to the case statement, Imran and Sanatan chanted defamatory slogans against the Prime Minister on Saturday over the removal of Greek goddess Themis from the Supreme Court premises.

The SC authorities removed the statue of the Lady Justice made by sculptor Mrinal Haque early Friday.