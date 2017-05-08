Ilias Kanchan slams govt ‘reluctance’ to reduce road accidents

DHAKA : Film actor and chairman of Nirapod Sarak Chai (Nischa) Ilias Kanchan on Monday alleged that the government is reluctant about taking initiatives to reduce road accidents though road fatalities are rising at an alarming rate in the country, reports UNB.

“Many countries are successfully reducing road fatalities by enforcing road safety measures, but our government is reluctant about that,” he said.

Kanchan came up with the remarks at a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), marking the Road Safety Week, 2017 to be observed from May 8 to 14.

The Road Safety Week, 2017 will be observed in the country as elsewhere in the world with a focus on reducing vehicle speed to save the lives of people. This year’s theme of the week is ‘Save Lives: # Slow Down’.

Citing a UN report, Kanchan said a 5 percent cut in vehicle speed on average can help reduce road crashes by 30 percent.

Developed countries like the USA, Switzerland, and Australia have been able to reduce road traffic deaths to a tolerant level, Kanchan said.