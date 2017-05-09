IGP asks police officials to work for public safety

DHAKA : Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque yesterday asked new police officers to work sincerely for establishing a safe society through public safety, reports BSS.

“A lot of changes took place in the police force in the 21st century and the types of crime have been changed in the fast changing world,” he told the closing ceremony of a 5-day orientation course of newly appointed officers at the Police Headquarters conference room.

A total of 112 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) joined the force through the 35th BCS (Police) cadre and took part in the 5-day orientation course.

Of them, 94 are men and 18 women. They will start their one-year basic training in Saradha Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi from May 11.

The IGP said every police member will have to try to fulfill public expectation through public services, because people’s expectations towards police increased in the democratic society.

He said the community policing is one of the accepted methods in the world to combat crimes in the society and many crimes in the society can be controlled through the community policing.

“Bangladesh Police had a glorious role in the past. Bangalee police members first created a resistance in our Great War of Liberation responding to the call of Bangabandhu on March 25, 1971 and started the armed resistance at Rajarbagh,” he added.

Additional IGP (Administration and Operations) Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Additional IGP (F&D and HRM) Md Mainur Rahman Chowdhury and senior police officials were present at the function.

Additional DIG (T & S) Dr Khandkar Mahid Uddin moderated the ceremony, while newly appointed ASP Madhusudan Das also spoke.