Hussaini Dalan blast: Charges framed against 10 ‘JMB’ men

DHAKA : A court here on Wednesday framed charges against 10 members of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a case filed over the bomb blast at Hussaini Dalan in old Dhaka in 2015, reports UNB.

Passing the order, Metropolitan Magistrate Kamrul Hossain Mollah set June 16 for the formal trial to begin with the deposition of witnesses and shifted the case to Additional Metropolitan Session’s Judge Court. The accused are Kabir Hossain alias Rashed, Masud Rana, Abu Sayeed Solaiman alias Salman, Rubel Islam alias Sajib, Arman, Jahid Hasan alias Rana, Md Shahjalal, Omar Faruk, Hafez Ahsanullah Mahmud and Chan Mia.

Of them, the former six are now behind the bars while latter four are out on bail. On October 18 in 2016, Inspector Shafi Uddin Sheikh of the Detective Branch pressed charges against them.

According to the charge-sheet, Arman, Zahid, Rubel and Kabir had confessed to their involvement in the blast before a court under section 164, saying they had planned the attack at a meeting on October 10, 2015.