Holy Shab-e-Barat today

DHAKA : The holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, will be observed across the country today night with due religious fervour and devotion.

The Muslim devotees would spend the night at mosques and homes offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted all Muslims of Bangladesh and elsewhere the world on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Barat.

In separate messages on the eve of the holy occasion, they prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the nation as well as the Muslim Ummah of whole world.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year. On the night, the devotees across the country would visit graves and pray for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace. Many will also visit mazars, shrines of saints all over the country.