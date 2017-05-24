Highly deserved supports by the real estate sector

Despite its present rather stressed conditions, the real estate sector continues to be a major economic sector that can fairly soon much expand its activities provided adequate governmental supports are lent to it. Therefore, the suggestions conveyed to the government by the representatives of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB)–recently– merit an immediate and positive consideration and acting upon by the governmentbefore the next national budget is presented in June.

Nearly three million skilled and unskilled workers earn a livelihood from this sector and the further employment creating potentials of it are considered as particularly high. Thus, this sector would certainly be deserving all round supports from the government. The real estate sector’s present contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) is about 12 per cent. Given proper supports, this contribution can increase substantially in the near future. As it is, the sector’s real contribution to the GDP is already greater if the turnover of the linkage industries of the sector such as rods, cement, tiles, electrical goods and equipment and other construction materials are counted as well. If the real estate sector is helped out then all of these linkage industries would also prosper and add to employment creation and creating taxable revenue sources for the government.

The suggestions from REHAB are mainly to withdraw temporarily existing duties and value added taxes (VAT ) on all kinds of finished iron products and their raw materials. Such duty and tax exemption, as underlined by REHAB, would lead to a substantial fall in the prices of construction materials and hence a major slashing down of constructions costs. This, in turn, would breathe a new lease of life to this sector. The REHAB is also asking for controls on the rising prices of cement, electrical materials, etc., which are also regarded as basic to construction activities.

REHAB also expects further positive decisions to reduce the amount of taxes or transfer fees now charged while making sales of land and apartments. The reduction in such costs will help the real estate sector to thrive again from greater demand as costs for the buyers get pushed down.

REHAB leaders are of the view that unless a section of the income tax rules which in the past provided for not questioning the source of wealth in relation to buying of houses, if this rule is not reintroduced, then potential clients will continue to shy away from buying flats or houses. So, they are pleading for its abolition. Government provides cash incentives for some export products to provide incentives to exporters to export more and earn more foreign currency . REHAB leaders are for similar giving of cash incentives to them as they make sales of real property to Bangladeshis living abroad. The cash incentives will give a spur in selling real estate among overseas buyers leading to growth in the industry.

There are many factors associated to a buoyant construction sector. A booming construction sector creates and sustains the demand for a wide range of commodities ranging from sanitary wares to paints and some services as well. A stagnating construction sector pulls down also growth or production of these goods and services. Besides, the direct negative effect of unemployment created due to job losses from dwindling construction activities, is also a cause for concern.

Persisting high rates of interest on housing loans ranging between between 14 and 20 per cent is a disincentive for the growth of this sector. This rate of interest is certainly found hard to bear by many people who may otherwise come forward to build houses if the interest rates are scaled down appreciably.The government can play a role in this regard by arranging loans from donor bodies like the World Bank and the ADB on easy terms and conditions which can then be disbursed by the local financial institutions at low rates of interest. The financial institutions will then be enabled, on their part, to extend loans to buyers of small flats or apartments at rates of interest affordable to them. In that case, the real estate developers will be motivated realistically to plan housing schemes for the middle and non affluent classes and go for implementation of the same in the expectation of getting a good return out of their schemes.

Another long standing from REHAB is for the government to sell lands to its members at regulated prices. This is a sensible proposition since lands supplied at government prices would certainly be cheaper than land purchased from private persons.