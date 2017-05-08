Higher tobacco tax to increase revenue and save lives: Anti-tobacco activists

DHAKA : Two anti-tobacco organsiations PROGGA and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) on Monday proposed to raise tobacco taxes with a view to getting higher revenue and saving the lives of many people in the country, reports UNB.

They also urged the government to reduce tax slabs of cigarettes to prevent tax evasion.

PROGGA and ATMA with support of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) came up with the proposals at a pre-budget press conference on ‘Which Type of Tobacco Tax Demanded’.

The press conference was held at the Jatiya Press Club in association with other anti-tobacco organisations National Heart Foundation, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Association for Community Development, Young Power in Social Action and Tamak Birodhi Nari Jote.

Noted economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli-Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) said, “Slab-based tax structure for cigarettes is the way of tax evasion. So, gradually we have to move for a uniform tax structure.”

He added that the initiatives should be adopted to make a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

National Professor Brig (Rtd) Abdul Malik said, “Increasing tobacco tax is important to battle the damages caused by tobacco.”

Presenting the written statement, Dr Rumana Haque, Professor of Economics Department of University of Dhaka said the existing tobacco tax structure in Bangladesh is complex and tax is realised by ad valorem system which creates the additional complexity and increases the chances of tax evasion.

The anti-tobacco organisations placed a set of proposals at the press conference.

The proposals include to reduce the number of tax slabs for cigarettes gradually, to impose specific tax on cigarette and bidi based on the number of bidi and cigarette sticks, to raise tobacco export tax to 25 percent from existing 10 percent to strengthen food security, to impose two percent health development surcharge on the sale of tobacco products (now 1pc) based on retail price, to spend the revenue collected from health development surcharge for tobacco control programs and to formulate and implement a simplified and effective tobacco tax policy.

Mohammad Aminur Rahman, former member (Tax Policy) of National Board of Revenue also spoke on the occasion, said a press release.