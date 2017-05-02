Hefajat mayhem’s foot soldiers yet to be identified: DMP

DHAKA : Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit chief Monirul Islam on Tuesday said police are yet to identify those who were directly involved in the street violence of Hefajat-e-Islam in 2013, reports UNB.

“We’ve identified the masterminds behind the mayhem and the foot soldiers are yet to be identified,” said the CTTC chief while responding to queries from reporters at the media centre of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He said more than 40 cases were filed over the violence committed by Hefajat men on the day and most of the cases are now under investigation.

“The trial of the cases is being delayed as police are yet to identify the foot soldiers,” added Monirul.

Thirty-three cases were filed with Paltan, six with Motijheel and three with Ramna police stations in connection with the killing, looting, arson and other such dreadful acts committed by the Hefajat men with ‘support from BNP-Jamaat alliance’ in the heart of the capital on May 5, 2013.